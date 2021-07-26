BMO Capital Markets Boosts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$128.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$120.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CGI from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on CGI from C$110.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on CGI to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$121.70.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$115.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$111.20. CGI has a 1-year low of C$80.29 and a 1-year high of C$116.07. The company has a market cap of C$28.72 billion and a PE ratio of 25.14.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

