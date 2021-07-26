ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$10.25 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.53.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$10.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.53. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.606543 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is presently -78.78%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.