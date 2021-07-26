Canaccord Genuity Raises Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.13.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

CHP.UN opened at C$14.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.56. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1-year low of C$11.94 and a 1-year high of C$14.93. The stock has a market cap of C$4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.