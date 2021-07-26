Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Lifted to “Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

LUG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Lundin Gold to C$14.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lundin Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.47.

LUG opened at C$10.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.57. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$9.11 and a one year high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$177.28 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 0.9600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

