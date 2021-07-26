Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$70.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AIF. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a na rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective (down previously from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$58.25.

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$58.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 87.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.11. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$40.07 and a 52 week high of C$64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$137.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.2165061 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Boyd Johnston sold 7,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.15, for a total value of C$420,002.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,404,567.60.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

