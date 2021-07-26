Comparing Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) & Trident Brands (OTCMKTS:TDNT)

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) and Trident Brands (OTCMKTS:TDNT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Burcon NutraScience has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trident Brands has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Burcon NutraScience and Trident Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burcon NutraScience 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trident Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Burcon NutraScience and Trident Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burcon NutraScience $200,000.00 1,453.62 -$470,000.00 ($0.01) -268.00 Trident Brands $870,000.00 1.95 -$5.30 million N/A N/A

Burcon NutraScience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trident Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Burcon NutraScience and Trident Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burcon NutraScience N/A -2.25% -2.07% Trident Brands 1,184.05% -21.56% 382.44%

Summary

Burcon NutraScience beats Trident Brands on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and applications. The company also provides Puratein, a canola protein isolate for use in meat alternatives, such as burgers, sausages, and nutrition bars; Supertein, a canola protein is a light coloured powder for use in non-dairy frozen desserts, egg alternative, plant-based marshmallows, plant-based ready-to-mix beverages, whipped toppings, and plant based bars; and Nutratein, a canola protein comprised of a mixture of globulin and albumin proteins for use in meat and egg alternatives, and other plant-based functional foods. In addition, it offers Nutratein-PS, a blend of Peazazz pea protein and Supertein canola protein, for use in dairy alternative beverages; Nutratein-TZ, a blend of Peazac pea protein and Puratein canola protein, for use in plant-based burgers or sausages; and CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products. Further, the company provides MeritPro, a nutritionally complete protein blends including allergen-free, gluten-free, non-dairy, non-GMO, and vegan. The company was formerly known as Burcon Capital Corp. and changed its name to Burcon NutraScience Corporation in October 1999. Burcon NutraScience Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Trident Brands

Trident Brands Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing branded and private label consumer products and ingredients in the United States and Canada. The company offers branded consumer products in the functional nutrition and dietary supplement categories under the Brain Armor and P2N Peak Performance Nutrition brands, as well as private label sports nutrition items to various retailers. The company also holds various banking facilities. The company was formerly known as Sandfield Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Trident Brands Incorporated in July 2013. Trident Brands Incorporated was founded in 2007 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

