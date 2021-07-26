ironSource (NYSE:IS) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get ironSource alerts:

NYSE:IS opened at $8.80 on Thursday. ironSource has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.