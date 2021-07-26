Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,300 ($16.98).

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Antofagasta presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 1,278 ($16.70).

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,437 ($18.77) on Thursday. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 978.40 ($12.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,477.55. The firm has a market cap of £14.17 billion and a PE ratio of 38.53.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

