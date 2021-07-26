1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) and Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Head to Head Analysis

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) and Missfresh (NYSE:MF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and Missfresh, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 0 0 1 0 3.00 Missfresh 0 0 2 0 3.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.47%. Missfresh has a consensus price target of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 121.15%. Given Missfresh’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Missfresh is more favorable than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM.

Profitability

This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and Missfresh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 5.61% 27.79% 12.31% Missfresh N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and Missfresh’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1-800-FLOWERS.COM $1.49 billion 1.37 $59.00 million $0.98 32.00 Missfresh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has higher revenue and earnings than Missfresh.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.4% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by institutional investors. 51.3% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM beats Missfresh on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals. It offers its products and services under the 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl's Cookies, FruitBouquets.com, Harry & David, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman's, Personalization Universe, Simply Chocolate, Goodsey, DesignPac, Stock Yards, Shari's Berries, BloomNet, Napco, and Flowerama brand names. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks. The company also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

