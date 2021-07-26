Comparing Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Amarin alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Amarin and Clearside Biomedical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin 1 2 4 0 2.43 Clearside Biomedical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Amarin currently has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 157.05%. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 172.90%. Given Clearside Biomedical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clearside Biomedical is more favorable than Amarin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Amarin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Clearside Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Amarin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Clearside Biomedical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amarin and Clearside Biomedical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin $614.06 million 2.58 -$18.00 million ($0.05) -80.40 Clearside Biomedical $7.89 million 37.44 -$18.21 million ($0.39) -13.15

Amarin has higher revenue and earnings than Clearside Biomedical. Amarin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearside Biomedical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Amarin has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearside Biomedical has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amarin and Clearside Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin 0.15% 0.15% 0.10% Clearside Biomedical -591.23% -220.12% -110.10%

Summary

Amarin beats Clearside Biomedical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company sells its products principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. It has a collaboration with Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize drug products and indications based on the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Vascepa, the omega-3 acid, and eicosapentaenoic acid. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.