Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Lifted by Analyst

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Tri Pointe Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $179,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after buying an additional 205,112 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 458.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 56,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.