Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) versus BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) and BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cohen & Steers and BKF Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers 24.70% 77.22% 42.88% BKF Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cohen & Steers and BKF Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers 0 0 2 0 3.00 BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cohen & Steers presently has a consensus price target of $79.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.20%. Given Cohen & Steers’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cohen & Steers is more favorable than BKF Capital Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.0% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cohen & Steers and BKF Capital Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers $427.54 million 9.27 $76.58 million $2.57 31.96 BKF Capital Group N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

Cohen & Steers has higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group.

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats BKF Capital Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.

BKF Capital Group Company Profile

BKF Capital Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as an investment banking company focusing on capital raising, and M&A advisory services. Previously, it was operated in the investment advisory and asset management business. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

