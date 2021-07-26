Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $47.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.03%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

