Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.29.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Basf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BASFY stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. Basf has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Basf had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $23.39 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.