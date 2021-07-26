Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to post $97.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.95 million and the lowest is $91.60 million. Denny’s posted sales of $40.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $390.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $377.30 million to $408.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $435.99 million, with estimates ranging from $416.30 million to $457.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $14.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $941.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.40, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $20.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter valued at $3,207,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 42.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 299,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter valued at $362,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.