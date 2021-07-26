Golden Star Resources (GSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Golden Star Resources to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $64.99 million during the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 14.97% and a positive return on equity of 276.35%. On average, analysts expect Golden Star Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $2.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Star Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

