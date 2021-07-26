BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Citigroup

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BPMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NYSE BPMP opened at $14.17 on Thursday. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 15.97 and a quick ratio of 15.97. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.42.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 132.00% and a return on equity of 66.77%. The company had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 5.3% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,860,000 after buying an additional 659,626 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 230,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 30.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

