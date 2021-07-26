Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PDYPY. HSBC upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.00.

OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $89.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.34. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $71.58 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

