Stryker (SYK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Stryker to post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stryker to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $262.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.66. Stryker has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $268.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

