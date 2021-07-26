Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oasis Petroleum from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.90.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $107.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $355.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

