QUALCOMM (QCOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect QUALCOMM to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. QUALCOMM has set its Q3 2021 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.55-1.75 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect QUALCOMM to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QCOM stock opened at $144.88 on Monday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $87.51 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

