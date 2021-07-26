Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Missfresh (NYSE:MF)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh (NYSE:MF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Missfresh in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $17.59 price objective on the stock.

MF stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. Missfresh has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

