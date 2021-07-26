POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. develops, manufactures and sells cosmetics and related products primarily in Japan and internationally. It offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods and fashion items. The company’s brand portfolio includes Jurlique, H2O, POLA, ORBIS, ORLANE, THREE and Decencia. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

POLA Orbis stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.28. POLA Orbis has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

