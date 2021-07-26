Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.08.

NYSE PLNT opened at $75.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.73, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,999 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $64,045,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $54,854,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $40,289,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,317,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,921,000 after purchasing an additional 499,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

