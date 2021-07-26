Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.08.
NYSE PLNT opened at $75.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.73, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $90.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,999 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $64,045,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $54,854,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $40,289,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,317,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,921,000 after purchasing an additional 499,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
Featured Story: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.