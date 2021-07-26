ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 44 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 44 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABBN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 target price on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 target price on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 target price on ABB in a research note on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 target price on ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 target price on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 30.13.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

