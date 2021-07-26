ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.85.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.46. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion and a PE ratio of -1.56.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. ContextLogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ContextLogic will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 187,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $1,570,161.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,024,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,575,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $463,915.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,895 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,168 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,918,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContextLogic (WISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.