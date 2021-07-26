Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat genetic diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of STK-001 which is to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.25.

STOK stock opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.30.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $1,413,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,878.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 205,971 shares during the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

