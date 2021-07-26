South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $423.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $25.08.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Plains Financial (SPFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.