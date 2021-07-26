Chesapeake Energy Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 109.73%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $54.79 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently -12.65%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

