The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. raised their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the second quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the first quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $22.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.75 million, a P/E ratio of -53.93, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.45. The Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Manitowoc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

