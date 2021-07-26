US Capital Advisors Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $40.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. The company had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $148,260. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

