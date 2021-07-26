Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Issued By Piper Sandler

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on EQT. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on EQT from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

NYSE:EQT opened at $20.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. EQT has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.27.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in EQT by 3.0% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in EQT by 3.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of EQT by 20.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of EQT by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.