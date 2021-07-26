Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of StealthGas in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StealthGas’ FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. StealthGas had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $30.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.89 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of GASS stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $98.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas during the first quarter worth $29,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in StealthGas during the first quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

