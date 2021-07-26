IG Group’s (IGG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

IGG has been the topic of several other research reports. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,097 ($14.33) price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,035 ($13.52) to GBX 1,185 ($15.48) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IG Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

IG Group stock opened at GBX 869.50 ($11.36) on Thursday. IG Group has a 12-month low of GBX 726 ($9.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 960 ($12.54). The firm has a market cap of £3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 9.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 858.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.24 ($0.40) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.46%.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

