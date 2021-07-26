DWF Group (LON:DWF) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to “Buy”

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 105 ($1.37).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DWF Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of DWF stock opened at GBX 106 ($1.38) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 104.22. The firm has a market cap of £344.87 million and a P/E ratio of -40.77. DWF Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from DWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. DWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.25%.

In related news, insider Seema Bains sold 137,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40), for a total transaction of £146,861.78 ($191,875.86).

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

