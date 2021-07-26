Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WMS. Loop Capital raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $121.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.38. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $122.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. FIL Ltd increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 990,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

