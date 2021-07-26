Volution Group (LON:FAN) Given New GBX 520 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its target price lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 377 ($4.93) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Volution Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

FAN stock opened at GBX 485 ($6.34) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £958.38 million and a P/E ratio of 91.51. Volution Group has a twelve month low of GBX 151 ($1.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 503 ($6.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 432.93.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

