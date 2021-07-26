Yum China (YUMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Yum China to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Yum China to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

YUMC stock opened at $66.16 on Monday. Yum China has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yum China stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

