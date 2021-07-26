Juniper Networks (JNPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Juniper Networks to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Juniper Networks has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.330-0.430 EPS and its Q2 guidance at ~$0.33-0.43 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Juniper Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE JNPR opened at $27.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $29.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,694.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,221. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.