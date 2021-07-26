Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $453.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $447.00 to $453.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anthem’s FY2021 earnings at $25.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $29.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $415.67.

NYSE ANTM opened at $382.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $887,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

