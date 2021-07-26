B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.93.

BLDR stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.41.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882,845 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $394,682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,390 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,832,000 after buying an additional 627,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,084,000 after buying an additional 81,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

