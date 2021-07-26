Constellation Acquisition Corp I’s (OTCMKTS:CSTAU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 26th

Constellation Acquisition Corp I’s (OTCMKTS:CSTAU) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 26th. Constellation Acquisition Corp I had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS:CSTAU opened at $10.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01.

