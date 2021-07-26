LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 26th (OTCMKTS:LMAOU)

LMF Acquisition Opportunities’ (OTCMKTS:LMAOU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 26th. LMF Acquisition Opportunities had issued 9,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of LMAOU opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34. LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

