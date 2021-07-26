Ignyte Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:IGNYU)

Ignyte Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:IGNYU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, July 27th. Ignyte Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 28th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Ignyte Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS:IGNYU opened at $9.98 on Monday. Ignyte Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $7,265,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,683,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,753,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $673,000.

