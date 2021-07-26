Molecular Partners AG’s (NASDAQ:MOLN) Quiet Period Will Expire on July 26th

Molecular Partners’ (NASDAQ:MOLN) quiet period will expire on Monday, July 26th. Molecular Partners had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $63,750,000 based on an initial share price of $21.25. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOLN. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen started coverage on Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 target price on Molecular Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

NASDAQ MOLN opened at $19.38 on Monday. Molecular Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

