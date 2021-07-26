Kernel Group Holdings, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 2nd

Kernel Group’s (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 2nd. Kernel Group had issued 26,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $265,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS:KRNLU opened at $10.20 on Monday. Kernel Group has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,094,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,130,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,246,000.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

