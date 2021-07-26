Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €240.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALV. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) price target on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €232.42 ($273.43).

Shares of ALV stock opened at €210.50 ($247.65) on Thursday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €214.32.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

