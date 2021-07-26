The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NAPA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.80.

NAPA opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

