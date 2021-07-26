Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,830 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,830 ($89.23) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,271.54 ($81.94).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,926 ($77.42) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £95.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,022.48.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

