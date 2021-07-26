Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Decreased by Analyst

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nordic American Tankers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $396.79 million, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.29. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $4.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 718,460 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

